Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 4

Carolyn L. Larrick

Carolyn Louise Larrick, 83, of Kennewick, died Aug. 31 at Tranquility Manor in Kennewick.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1944.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Vincent L. Creighton

Vincent LaVern Creighton, 57, of Pasco, died Aug. 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in The Dalles, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

He was a horseman and carpenter.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence E. Powell

Lawrence E. Powell, 73, of Kennewick, died Sept. 2 at Ruan’s Gardens in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for 68 years.

He worked for Columbia Industries.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Kris Rivers

Kris Rivers, 74, of Kennewick, died Aug. 31 in Kennewick.

She was born in Rural, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area for 15 years.

She retired from work in human relations.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Barnes

Robert Laurence Barnes, 88, of Pasco, died Sept. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in The Dalles, Ore., and lived in Plummer, Idaho, before moving to Pasco one year ago.

He was a retired industrial engineer for Lamb Weston.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kimberly A. Roberts

Kimberly Ann Roberts, 54, of Kennewick, died Aug. 31 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick, and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She worked in retail.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John Ebbelaar

John Ebbelaar, 81, of Union Gap, died Sept. 4 at Parkside Care Center in Union Gap.

He was born in The Netherlands, Amsterdam, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a retired livestock transport driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Donna E. Morse

Donna Elaine Morse, 59, of Kennewick, died Sept. 1 in Richland.

She was born in Beeville, Texas, and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.

She was a retired foster mother.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Saul Espinoza

Saul Espinoza, 24, died Aug. 31 at home in Prosser.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Prosser resident.

He was a truck driver.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Taylor

Larry Taylor, 84, of Prosser, died Sept. 1 at Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

He was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada, and lived in Prosser since 1971.

He was a retired pastor for the Assembly of God Church in Prosser and a house painting contractor.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Dawn E. Christen

Dawn E. Christen, 83, of Richland, died Aug. 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Prosser and lived in Prosser from 1952 until 2008.

She was a homemaker.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Timothy G. Meeker

Timothy George Meeker, 71, of Richland, died Aug. 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired home construction carpenter.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.