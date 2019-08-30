Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 31

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Robin L. Howard-Haight

Robin Lee Howard-Haight, 55, of Pasco, died Aug. 28 in Pasco.

She was born in Richland, and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a retired emergency dispatcher for Benton County 911.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert D. Sandusky

Robert Deloss Sandusky, 89, of Kennewick, died Aug. 29 at Desert Wind Gardens in Kennewick.

He was born in Tulsa, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

He retired as an operator at Energy Northwest.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jean B. Michels

Jean B. Michels, 91, of Grandview, died Aug. 30 in Prosser.

She was born in Hot Springs, Ark., and was a longtime Grandview resident.

She was the retired owner of Travel Connections.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald E. Grow

Dr. Ronald E. Grow, 83, of Grandview, died Aug. 29 at Sun Terrace in Prosser.

He was born in Yakima, and was a longtime Valley resident.

He was a retired dentist and grape farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.