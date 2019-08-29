Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 30

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Nicole S. Winans

Nicole Sheridan Winans, 38, of West Richland, died Aug. 26 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in California, and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was a teacher in the Kennewick School District.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Amalia ‘Mali’ Valdez Ramirez

Amalia “Mali” Valdez Ramirez, 73, of Yakima, died Aug. 28 in Yakima.

She was born in Mabton, and was a lifelong Lower Valley resident.

She was a retired state social worker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Lee E. Speer

Lee E. Speer, 76, of Richland, died Aug. 26 in Richland.

He was born in Rochester, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1948.

He was a retired business teacher and driving instructor at Kennewick High School.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robin J. Mitchell

Robin Jay Mitchell, 56, of Richland, died Aug. 26 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

He was a youth counselor for Somerset Counseling Center.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Janice L. Biehl

Janice Loraine Biehl, 65, of Kennewick, died Aug. 27 in Kennewick.

She was born in Seattle, and lived in Kennewick for 40 years.

She was a cashier at Fred Meyer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard C. Marsh

Richard Claude Marsh, 79, died Aug. 27 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Fulda, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2015.

He was a retired manufacturer’s representative for the automotive aftermarket industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard W. Grenell

Richard William Grenell, 74, died Aug. 27 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Seattle, and lived in Kennewick for five years.

He served in the Air National Guard and is a retired soccer coach for Gonzaga University.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.