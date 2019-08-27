Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 28

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Elizabeth M. Gibson

Elizabeth Marguerite Gibson, 73, of Kennewick, died Aug. 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Tulsa, Okla., and lived in Bremerton before moving to Kennewick two months ago.

She was a retired cleaning consultant at Lamb-Weston.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce C. Loveman

Bruce Conrad Loveman, 66, of Richland, died Aug. 25 in Richland.

He was born in Toms River, N.J., and lived in Richland for 17 years.

He was a land surveyor for Bechtel National.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Cindy K. Pacheco

Cindy Kay Pacheco, 62, of Kennewick, died Aug. 26 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Prosser, and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was the retired owner and operator of Budget Mini Storage.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth L. Hanf

Ruth Lillian Hanf, 100, of Kennewick, died Aug. 26 in Kennewick.

She was born in Randall, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for 67 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Brenda L. Barnhart

Brenda Lee Barnhart, 47, of Kennewick, died Aug. 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ontario, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Concepcion Villarreal Martinez

Concepcion Villarreal Martinez, 55, of Grandview, died Aug. 26 in Grandview.

He was born in Sunnyside, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a bank office worker.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul ‘Mike’ Bishop

Paul “Mike” Bishop, 51, of Richland, died Aug. 25 in Richland.

He was born in Middletown, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for 13 years.

He was a director at MSA Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.