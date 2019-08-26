Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 27
Hazel D. Smoot
Hazel Doris Smoot, 97, of Kennewick, died Aug. 24 in Kennewick.
She was born in Paris, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 76 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Josephine A. Herb
Josephine A. Herb, 93, of Kennewick, died Aug. 23, in Kennewick.
She was born in Allentown, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1966.
She was a retired Bethlehem Steel mill inspector.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, in in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis C. Raue
Phyllis Columbia Raue, 84, of Pasco, died Aug. 25 in Pasco.
She was born in Trail City, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.
She was a retired secretary at Ice Harbor Dam.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Clois M. Richwine
Clois Mae Richwine, 92, of Kennewick, died Aug. 24, in Kennewick.
She was born in Carbon Hill, Ala., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 76 years.
She was a retired homemaker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy L. Aiken
Dorothy L. Aiken, 95, of Pullman, Wash., died Aug. 24 in Pullman.
She was born in Washington, D.C., and was a former long-time Sunnyside resident.
She was a retired homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria Lynn Carter
Gloria Lynn Carter, 68, of Richland, died Aug. 23, at her home.
She was born in Bend, Ore., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1991.
She was a retired retail clerk.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Delores F. Winters
Delores Faye Winters, 85, Richland, died Aug. 25 in Richland.
She was born in Windom, Kan., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1954.
She was a retired secretary for Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Rosaria R. Hernandez
Rosaria R. Hernandez, 85, of Moses Lake, died Aug. 25 in Spokane.
She was born in Alamo, Texas, and was a longtime resident of Sunnyside and Moses Lake.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Jo Lewis
Sandra Jo Lewis, 76, of Kennewick, died Aug. 24 at home.
She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for two years.
She was a retired administrative assistant in a government agriculture program.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Elminia Cozad
Elminia Cozad, 90, of West Richland, died Aug. 25 in West Richland.
She was born in Greeneville, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1999.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
