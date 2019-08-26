Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 27

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Hazel D. Smoot

Hazel Doris Smoot, 97, of Kennewick, died Aug. 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Paris, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 76 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Josephine A. Herb

Josephine A. Herb, 93, of Kennewick, died Aug. 23, in Kennewick.

She was born in Allentown, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1966.

She was a retired Bethlehem Steel mill inspector.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, in in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis C. Raue

Phyllis Columbia Raue, 84, of Pasco, died Aug. 25 in Pasco.

She was born in Trail City, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a retired secretary at Ice Harbor Dam.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Clois M. Richwine

Clois Mae Richwine, 92, of Kennewick, died Aug. 24, in Kennewick.

She was born in Carbon Hill, Ala., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 76 years.

She was a retired homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy L. Aiken

Dorothy L. Aiken, 95, of Pullman, Wash., died Aug. 24 in Pullman.

She was born in Washington, D.C., and was a former long-time Sunnyside resident.

She was a retired homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria Lynn Carter

Gloria Lynn Carter, 68, of Richland, died Aug. 23, at her home.

She was born in Bend, Ore., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1991.

She was a retired retail clerk.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Delores F. Winters

Delores Faye Winters, 85, Richland, died Aug. 25 in Richland.

She was born in Windom, Kan., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1954.

She was a retired secretary for Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rosaria R. Hernandez

Rosaria R. Hernandez, 85, of Moses Lake, died Aug. 25 in Spokane.

She was born in Alamo, Texas, and was a longtime resident of Sunnyside and Moses Lake.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Jo Lewis

Sandra Jo Lewis, 76, of Kennewick, died Aug. 24 at home.

She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for two years.

She was a retired administrative assistant in a government agriculture program.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elminia Cozad

Elminia Cozad, 90, of West Richland, died Aug. 25 in West Richland.

She was born in Greeneville, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1999.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.