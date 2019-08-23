Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 24

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Stanly L. Kelly

Stanly Leo Kelly, 69, died Aug. 17 at home in Prosser.

He was born in Aberdeen and lived in Prosser for 26 years.

He was a retired wine maker and cellar master.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra ‘Sandi’ Levy

Sandra “Sandi” Levy, 77, died Aug. 14 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Evanston, Ill., and lived in Kennewick for 46 years.

She was a retired paraprofessional for the Kennewick School District.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.