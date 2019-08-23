Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 24
Stanly L. Kelly
Stanly Leo Kelly, 69, died Aug. 17 at home in Prosser.
He was born in Aberdeen and lived in Prosser for 26 years.
He was a retired wine maker and cellar master.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra ‘Sandi’ Levy
Sandra “Sandi” Levy, 77, died Aug. 14 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Evanston, Ill., and lived in Kennewick for 46 years.
She was a retired paraprofessional for the Kennewick School District.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
