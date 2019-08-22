Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 23

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Beverly J. Reinecke

Beverly Jean Reinecke, 86, of Richland, died Aug. 19 in Richland.

She was born in Athol, Mass., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1985.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Edward F. Enloe Jr.

Edward Floyd Enloe Jr., 73, of Pasco, died Aug. 21 in Pasco.

He was born in Eugene, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 31 years.

He was a retired quality assurance inspector at Hanford.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Manuel Castaneda Nunez

Manuel Castaneda Nunez, 85, of Pasco, died Aug. 21 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Santa Rosa Garcia de la Cadena, Zacatecas, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for eight months.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert ‘Bob’ B. Willard

Robert “Bob” Burton Willard, 59, of Kennewick, died Aug. 21 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area since 1990.

He was a business and financial manager.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Henry ‘Ray’ Deranleau Jr.

Henry “Ray” Raymond Deranleau Jr., 94, of Richland, died Aug. 22 in Pasco.

He was born in Genesee, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

He was a retired business agent.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.