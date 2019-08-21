Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 22
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Barbara J. Colean
Barbara Jo Colean, 74, of Pasco, died Aug. 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Fond du Lac, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.
She was a retired bartender.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Norma I. Thomas
Norma Irene Thomas, 79, of West Richland, died Aug. 18 in Richland.
She was born in Honolulu and lived in the Tri-City area since 1972.
She was a retired administrative assistant for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Christopher J. Meacham
Christopher John Meacham, 57, of Kenenwick, died July 17 in Richland.
He was born in Scottsdale, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-City area for 19 years.
He was a retired line cook.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Lisa L. Ronnberg
Lisa L. Ronnberg, 64, of Dayton, died Aug. 21 in Kennewick.
She was born in La Grande, Ore., and lived in Dayton for 12 years.
She was a office manager for Columbia County.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments