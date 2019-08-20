Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 21

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Kay E. Benjamin

Kay Eileen Benjamin, 75, of Richland, died Aug. 19 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

She was born in Denver and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a retired vocational worker for Columbia Industries.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Steve Lopez-Porras

Steve Lopez-Porras, 98, of Pasco, died Aug. 17 in Pasco.

He was born in Guatemala and lived in Pasco for nine years.

He was a retired minister for the Interamerican Division of the Seventh-Day Adventist of Miami, Fla.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald ‘Don’ Strine II

Donald “Don” R. Strine II, 60, of Richland, died Aug. 16 in Richland.

He was born in Rochester, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.

He was a retired fisherman.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Smith

Gary Smith, 67, of Kennewick, died Aug. 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in La Puente, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 15 years.

He was a retired fork lift operator for Sams Club.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Clifford L. Stice

Clifford Lloyd Stice, 75, died Aug. 19 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

He was a retired finance manager at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Fern E. Reitan

Fern Eileen Reitan, 88, died Aug. 19 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Salmon, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for 66 years.

She was a homemaker.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

George G. McCoy

George Guy McCoy, 79, of Emmett, Idaho, died Aug. 18 in Emmett.

He was born in California and lived in the Tri-City area for many years before moving to Idaho.

He was a retired city water manager in Baker, Ore.

Potter Funeral Chapel, Emmett, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.

Norman J. Goldsmith Jr.

Norman John Goldsmith Jr., 92, of Kennewick, died Aug. 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Chicago and lived in Kennewick for 38 years.

He was a retired telephone installer for Mountain Bell.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry L. Mason

Jerry Lamar Mason, 79, of Dayton, died Aug. 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Lancaster, Calif., and lived in Dayton for 13 years.

He was a retired information services and plant services manager for Walla Walla University in College Place.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.