Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 20

Kenneth D. Wayman

Kenneth Dwaine Wayman, 70, of Kennewick, died Aug. 15 at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.

He was born in Ogden, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area for 67 years.

He was a retired master grade fabricator for Sandvik Special Metals.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Santos G. Medina Sr.

Santos G. Medina Sr., 82, of Moses Lake, died Aug. 18 in Othello.

He was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Delma C. McAffee

Delma Cordon McAffee, 94, died Aug. 16 at home in Pasco.

She was born inn Driggs, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Karen A. Brannigan

Karen Ann Brannigan, 69, of Kennewick, died Aug. 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Bridgeport, Conn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 29 years.

She was a retired vocational program worker for Columbia Industries.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Fay Connors

Fay Connors, 83, died Aug. 15 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Bethel, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy A. Crandall

Dorothy Anne Crandall, 79, of Pasco, died Aug. 17 at Tri-Cities Retirement Inn in Pasco.

She was born in Startup, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1997.

She was a retired waitress at King City Truck Stop in Pasco.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marsha J. Shindehite

Marsha Jane Shindehite, 69, of Pasco, died Aug. 19 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in McKeesport, Pa., and lived in Pasco for 40 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joan L. Farrens

Joan Lee Farrens, 76, of Kennewick, died Aug. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Huntington Park, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for three years.

She was a retired vocational nurse.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy J. Dieterich

Peggy Joyce Dieterich, 85, of Kennewick, died Aug. 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Mobile, Ala., and lived in the Tri-City area for one year.

She was a retired florist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.