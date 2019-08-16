Tri-City Herald death notices 0817

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Connie T. Schaffer

Connie T. Schaffer, 89, of Kennewick, died Aug. 14 in Pasco.

She was born in Newberg, N.Y., and lived in Pasco for 78 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard C. Lawrence

Richard Charles Lawrence, 83, of Woodway, died Aug. 14 at home in Woodway.

He was born in Bellingham and lived in the Tri-City area from 1978 until May 2019.

He was a retired pipefitter in construction.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.

Jerome G. Kim

Jerome Guy Kim, 68, of Kennewick, died Aug. 15 at Life Care Center in Kennewick.

He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and lived in Kennewick for 12 years.

He was a retired millwright.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Keith A. Roush

Keith Alan Roush, 61, of Kennewick, died Aug. 12 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Seattle, and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

He was a retired truck driver and mechanic.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph E. Grohs

Ralph Edward Grohs, 89, of Pasco, died Aug. 14 in Pasco.

He was born in Dimock, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 54 years.

He was a retired truck driver for Pacific Molasses Transport.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Melvin J. Sears

Melvin J. Sears, 74, of Kennewick, died Aug. 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Sheridan, Wyo., and lived in Finley for 55 years.

He was the retired owner of AJ Flooring.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

George L. Deaton

George Lee Deaton, 61, of Prosser, died Aug. 14 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired packaging mechanic at Twin City Foods in Prosser.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry L. Hoberecht

Terry Lee Hoberecht, 63, of Kennewick, died Aug. 15 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Great Bend, Kan., and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.

He was a retired environmental specialist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara J. Oldham

Barbara Jeane Oldham, 93, died Aug. 15 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Moscow, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 12 years.

She was a retired receiving clerk.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria Pabon

Gloria Pabon, 58, of Richland, died Aug. 16 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in El Paso, Texas, and moved to Richland two months ago from El Paso.

She was a customer service representative for a public power company.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.