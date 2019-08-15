Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 16
Willa Hambrook
Willa Hambrook, 101, of Richland, died Aug. 14 in Richland.
She was born in Stephenville, Texas, and lived in Richland for 56 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Dalmont ‘Dal’ Cervo
Dalmont “Dal” Cervo, 90, died Aug. 14 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and lived in Kennewick for 27 years.
He was a retired teacher in higher education.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Graciela Gomez Gonzalez
Graciela Gomez Gonzalez, 51, died Aug. 10 at home in Prosser.
She was born in Colima, Mexico, and lived in Prosser for 30 years.
She was a farm laborer.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Fouad T. Habiby
Fouad T. Habiby, 86, of Kennewick, died Aug. 14 in Kennewick.
He was born in Haifa, Israel, and lived in Kennewick for 17 years.
He was a retired executive vice president for Alghanim Industries.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jane P. Scherbarth
Jane Patricia Scherbarth, 83, of Kennewick, died Aug. 14 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Wisconsin and lived in the Tri-City area for 80 years.
She was a retired secretary for Culligan Water Conditioning.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
