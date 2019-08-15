Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 15

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Marilyn W. Hultman

Marilyn W. Hultman, 89, of Richland, died Aug. 13 in Richland.

She was born in Clay, Ky., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1945.

She was a sales clerk for Dawson Richards in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Bedra

Robert L. Bedra, 74, died Aug. 13 at home in Richland.

He was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in Richland for one year.

He was a retired electrician for the federal government.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley J. Byington

Shirley Jean Byington, 80, of Kennewick, died Aug. 12 in Richland.

She was born in Malad City, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for nine years.

She was a retired teacher’s aide and coach for Lewiston High School.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joe Ayoub

Joe Ayoub, 63, of Richland, died Aug. 12 in Richland.

He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

He was a retired jet engine mechanic for Naval Air Station Alameda.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy M. Chitwood

Dorothy Mae Chitwood, 93, of Kennewick, died Aug. 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in Lubbock, Texas, and lived in Kennewick for 28 years.

She was a retired waitress.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Clarence A. Wood

Clarence A. Wood, 90, of Prosser, died Aug. 13 in Sunnyside.

He was born in West Virginia and lived in Prosser since 2007.

He was a retired farmer.

Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.