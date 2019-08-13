Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 14

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Gerardo ‘Jerry’ Castilleja

Gerardo “Jerry” Castilleja, 56, died Aug. 8 at home in Prosser.

He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong resident.

He was a chemical dependency counselor and reserve law enforcement officer for the city of Granger.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael F. Dow

Michael Francis Dow, 72, of Kennewick, died Aug. 11 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 11 years.

He was a retired tile setter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Luis J. Amaya

Luis Jose Amaya, 23, of Kennewick, died Aug. 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

He worked for a labor/truss company.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn J. Morris

Kathryn June Morris, 89, of Richland, died Aug. 12 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Boise, Idaho, and lived in Richland for six years.

She was a retired waitress manager.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert D. McKeehan

Robert Donald McKeehan, 82, of Connell, died Aug. 9 in Connell.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in Connell for 25 years.

He was a retired waiter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

N. Keith Gragg

N. Keith Gragg, 91, of Kennewick, died Aug. 12 at Trios Health in Kennewick.

He was born in Mulvane, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for 27 years.

He was a retired private investigator.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Clemente Trevino

Clement Trevino, 69, of Pasco, died Aug. 11 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Little Rock, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area for 21 years.

He was a farm laborer.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.