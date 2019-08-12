Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 13
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Donald R. Johnson
Donald R. Johnson, 65, of Outlook, died Aug. 3 in Outlook.
He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.
He was a fruit picker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley Jones
Stanley Jones, 70, of Richland, died Aug. 9 in Richland.
He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area since 1994.
He was a retired chemical engineer PE in the project management industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Earl E. Larsen
Earl Eugene Larsen, 89, of Kennewick, died Aug. 10 at Tranquility Manor in Kennewick.
He was born in Sweetwater, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1961.
He was a elementary school teacher and librarian.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce A. Halsey
Joyce Alice Halsey, 89, of Pasco, died Aug. 9 in Pasco.
She was born in Elgin, Ore., and lived in Pasco for 66 years.
She was a retired secretary at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments