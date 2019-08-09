Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 10
Dorlene ‘Dee Dee’ Wagoner
Dorlene “Dee “Dee” Elizabeth Wagoner, 69, of Kennewick, died Aug. 7 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
She was born in Omaha, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1954.
She was a retired administrative assistant.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gary A. Colvin
Gary Allen Colvin, 73, died Aug. 6 at home in Richland.
He was born in Monroe, La., and lived in Richland for seven years.
He was the retired owner and operator of a residential painting company.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald R. Sitton
Donald Roy Sitton, 97, of Kennewick, died Aug. 7 at Amazing Grace Adult Family Living in Pasco.
He was born in Washtucna and lived in Kennewick for 84 years.
He was a retired utility worker for the Benton County Public Utility District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
