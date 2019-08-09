Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 10

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Dorlene ‘Dee Dee’ Wagoner

Dorlene “Dee “Dee” Elizabeth Wagoner, 69, of Kennewick, died Aug. 7 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Omaha, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1954.

She was a retired administrative assistant.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary A. Colvin

Gary Allen Colvin, 73, died Aug. 6 at home in Richland.

He was born in Monroe, La., and lived in Richland for seven years.

He was the retired owner and operator of a residential painting company.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald R. Sitton

Donald Roy Sitton, 97, of Kennewick, died Aug. 7 at Amazing Grace Adult Family Living in Pasco.

He was born in Washtucna and lived in Kennewick for 84 years.

He was a retired utility worker for the Benton County Public Utility District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.