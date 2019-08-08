Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 9
Tula Ady
Tula Ady, 71, of Kennewick, died Aug. 6 in Kennewick.
She was born in Phoenix, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
She retired from administrative work.
Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Sherri J. Dolan
Sherri Jo Dolan, 57, died Aug. 6 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Petra Escobar
Petra Escobar, 77, of Grandview, died Aug. 6 in Richland.
She was born in Bolanos, Jalisco, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia ‘Ginger’ Skamser
Virginia “Ginger” Skamser, 55, of Kennewick, died Aug. 5 in Kennewick.
She was born in Prosser and lived in Kennewick for 55 years.
She was a administrative assistant.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Wynona A. Morgan
Wynona A. Morgan, 82, of Pasco, died Aug. 7 at home.
She was born in Snohomish and lived in Pasco for 64 years.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
