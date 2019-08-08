Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 9

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Tula Ady

Tula Ady, 71, of Kennewick, died Aug. 6 in Kennewick.

She was born in Phoenix, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.

She retired from administrative work.

Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Sherri J. Dolan

Sherri Jo Dolan, 57, died Aug. 6 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Petra Escobar

Petra Escobar, 77, of Grandview, died Aug. 6 in Richland.

She was born in Bolanos, Jalisco, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia ‘Ginger’ Skamser

Virginia “Ginger” Skamser, 55, of Kennewick, died Aug. 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Prosser and lived in Kennewick for 55 years.

She was a administrative assistant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Wynona A. Morgan

Wynona A. Morgan, 82, of Pasco, died Aug. 7 at home.

She was born in Snohomish and lived in Pasco for 64 years.

She was a homemaker.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.