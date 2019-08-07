Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 8

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Gerald Johnston

Gerald Johnston, 68, of Pasco, died Aug. 6 in Pasco.

He was born in Anamosa, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1973.

He was a retired project manager for Hanford.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Roger M. Bettencourt

Roger Michael Bettencourt, 76, of Kennewick, died Aug. 4 at Three Rivers Place in Kennewick.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 2003.

He was a retired binderyman.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen M. Bartlett

Helen Marjorie Bartlett, 97, of Kennewick, died Aug. 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Chillicothe, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 51 years.

She was a retired waitress.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Catherine Weatherbee

Catherine Weatherbee, 88, of Kennewick, died Aug. 6 in Richland.

She was born in New Waterford, Nova Scotia, Canada, and lived in Kennewick for 49 years.

She was the retired owner of Inland Business Machine’s in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary W. Johnson

Gary William Johnson, 78, died Aug. 5 at home in Richland.

He was born in Missoula, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2011.

He retired from the maintenance department at the Missoula School District No. 1.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. Pratt

Patricia Ann Pratt, 81, of Pasco, died Aug. 5 at Tri-Cities Retirement Inn in Pasco.

She was born in San Francisco, Calif., and lived in Pasco for nine months.

She was a retired administrative assistant.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.