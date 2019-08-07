Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 7

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Connie J. Aimone

Connie Jean Aimone, 69, of Benton City, died July 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Evanston, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1971.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sylvia L. Olson

Sylvia L. Olson, 96, died Aug. 5 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Corcoran, Minn., and lived in Pasco for 49 years.

She was a homemaker.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Louella D. Page

Louella Dora Page, 79, of Richland, died Aug. 5 in Richland.

She was born in Ava, Mo., and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.

She was a retired merchant retailer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sylvia D. Dolan

Sylvia Diane Dolan, 69, of Pasco, died Aug. 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane, and lived in Pasco for 41 years.

She was a retired accountant for Franklin County Public Utility District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur F. McDaniel

Arthur F. McDaniel, 86, of Kennewick, died Aug. 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Garfield, and lived in Kennewick for 76 years.

He was a retired Teamster and musician.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard A. Durocher

Richard Arthur Durocher, 76, of Pasco, died Aug. 4 in Pasco.

He was born in North Adams, Mass., and lived in the Tri-City area for one year.

He was a retired warehouse manager for Cashman Equipment in Reno, Nev.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.