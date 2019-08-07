Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 7
Connie J. Aimone
Connie Jean Aimone, 69, of Benton City, died July 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Evanston, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1971.
She was a retired registered nurse.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvia L. Olson
Sylvia L. Olson, 96, died Aug. 5 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Corcoran, Minn., and lived in Pasco for 49 years.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Louella D. Page
Louella Dora Page, 79, of Richland, died Aug. 5 in Richland.
She was born in Ava, Mo., and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.
She was a retired merchant retailer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvia D. Dolan
Sylvia Diane Dolan, 69, of Pasco, died Aug. 5 in Kennewick.
She was born in Spokane, and lived in Pasco for 41 years.
She was a retired accountant for Franklin County Public Utility District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur F. McDaniel
Arthur F. McDaniel, 86, of Kennewick, died Aug. 5 in Kennewick.
He was born in Garfield, and lived in Kennewick for 76 years.
He was a retired Teamster and musician.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard A. Durocher
Richard Arthur Durocher, 76, of Pasco, died Aug. 4 in Pasco.
He was born in North Adams, Mass., and lived in the Tri-City area for one year.
He was a retired warehouse manager for Cashman Equipment in Reno, Nev.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
