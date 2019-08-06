Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 6

Death Notices
Alice A. Day
Alice Ann Day, 63, of West Richland, died Aug. 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Fort Knox, Ky., and lived in West Richland for nine years.
She was a homemaker.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Herman Kilian Jr.
Herman Kilian Jr., 88, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 3 in Sunnyside.
He was born in White Bluff, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a retired farmer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Arlene M. Potts
Arlene Mae Potts, 91, of Richland, died Aug. 3 in Richland.
She was born in Wichita, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since the late 1940s.
She was a retired print shop technician for UNC.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty L. (Sinner) Neiffler
Betty Lee (Sinner) Neiffler, 70, of Prosser, died Aug. 1 in Richland.
She was born in Boise, Idaho, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Oris D. Goodey
Oris D. Goodey, 94, of Richland, died Aug. 2 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Midvale, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1957.
He was a retired industrial arts teacher in the Richland School District.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Noe Medelez Sr.
Noe Medelez Sr., 71, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 4 in Sunnyside.
He was born in La Grulla, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a farm laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert L. Gaunt
Robert L. Gaunt, 86, of Kennewick, died Aug. 2 in Kennewick.
He was born in Yakima, and lived in the Tri-City area for 26 years.
He retired from sales and marketing for Burlington Northern Railroad.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Leslie J. Nelson
Leslie Joyce Nelson, 92, died Aug. 1 at home in Prosser.
She was born in Kennewick, and was a longtime Prosser resident.
She was a homemaker.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Leanne K. Dickinson
Leanne Kay Dickinson, 50, of West Richland, died Aug. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Pasco, and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.
She was a social worker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Steven W. Johnson
Steven Wayne Johnson, 63, of Pasco, died Aug. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Pasco, and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired electrician in construction.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Bernardo G. Rodriguez
Bernardo G. Rodriguez, 72, of Pasco, died Aug. 3 in Richland.
He was born in La Luz, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 47 years.
He was a retired laborer for Easterday Farms in Pasco.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Lucille M. Mattis
Lucille Marie Mattis, 97, of Richland, died Aug. 4 in Richland.
She was born in St. Boniface, Canada, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1952.
She was a retired contract officer for Washington Public Power Supply System.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
