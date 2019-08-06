Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 6

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Alice A. Day

Alice Ann Day, 63, of West Richland, died Aug. 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Fort Knox, Ky., and lived in West Richland for nine years.

She was a homemaker.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Herman Kilian Jr.

Herman Kilian Jr., 88, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 3 in Sunnyside.

He was born in White Bluff, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a retired farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Arlene M. Potts

Arlene Mae Potts, 91, of Richland, died Aug. 3 in Richland.

She was born in Wichita, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since the late 1940s.

She was a retired print shop technician for UNC.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty L. (Sinner) Neiffler

Betty Lee (Sinner) Neiffler, 70, of Prosser, died Aug. 1 in Richland.

She was born in Boise, Idaho, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Oris D. Goodey

Oris D. Goodey, 94, of Richland, died Aug. 2 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Midvale, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1957.

He was a retired industrial arts teacher in the Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Noe Medelez Sr.

Noe Medelez Sr., 71, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 4 in Sunnyside.

He was born in La Grulla, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Gaunt

Robert L. Gaunt, 86, of Kennewick, died Aug. 2 in Kennewick.

He was born in Yakima, and lived in the Tri-City area for 26 years.

He retired from sales and marketing for Burlington Northern Railroad.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leslie J. Nelson

Leslie Joyce Nelson, 92, died Aug. 1 at home in Prosser.

She was born in Kennewick, and was a longtime Prosser resident.

She was a homemaker.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Leanne K. Dickinson

Leanne Kay Dickinson, 50, of West Richland, died Aug. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Pasco, and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.

She was a social worker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Steven W. Johnson

Steven Wayne Johnson, 63, of Pasco, died Aug. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Pasco, and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired electrician in construction.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Bernardo G. Rodriguez

Bernardo G. Rodriguez, 72, of Pasco, died Aug. 3 in Richland.

He was born in La Luz, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 47 years.

He was a retired laborer for Easterday Farms in Pasco.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Lucille M. Mattis

Lucille Marie Mattis, 97, of Richland, died Aug. 4 in Richland.

She was born in St. Boniface, Canada, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1952.

She was a retired contract officer for Washington Public Power Supply System.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.