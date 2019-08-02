Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 3

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Lorraine G. Tebay

Lorraine Gail Tebay, 96, of Pasco, died Aug. 1 at From the Heart Assisted Living in Pasco.

She was born in Parkston, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1954.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald A. Walden

Gerald Arthur Walden, 76, of Benton City, died July 26 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Bremerton and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.

He was a retired chiropractor.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Scott ‘Scoops’ E. Oban

Scott “Scoops” Everett Oban, 59, of Pasco, died Aug. 1 in Pasco.

He was born in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada, and lived in Pasco for 26 years.

He was a heavy equipment operator.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Merle W. White Jr.

Merle Woodrow White Jr., 67, of Kennewick, died July 29 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Ore.

He was born in Vale, Ore., and lived four months in the Tri-City area.

He was a retired long haul truck driver.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol Bronson

Carol Bronson, 66, of Kennewick, died July 6 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pontiac, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 35 years.

She was a babysitter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul R. Peck

Paul R. Peck, 64, of Kennewick, died July 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas, and lived in Kennewick for 14 years.

He was a dealer in fine antiques.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Anna C. Lahiri

Anna Chryssafidou Lahiri, 81, died July 30 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Athens, Greece, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1966.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.