Tri-City Herald death notices for Aug. 1

Robert W. W. Small

Robert Woodrow William Small, 64, of Kennewick, died July 30 in Kennewick.

He was born in Somers Point, N.J., and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.

He was a retired real estate agent for Century 21.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence D. Bruggeman

Lawrence Delano Bruggeman, 82, of Kennewick, died July 24 at Hawthorne Court Retirement Community.

He was born College Place and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired engineering assistant at a nuclear facility.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

David L. Inlow

David Lee Inlow, 29, of Richland, died July 30 in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a laborer for Artistic Tree Works.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.