Tri-City Herald death notices for July 30

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Kathy Fisk

Kathy Fisk, 64, died July 27 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Oak Harbor and lived in the Tri-City area for 23 years.

She was a teacher for the Kennewick School District.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jorda D. Jarquin Hernandez

Jorda de Jesus Jarquin Hernandez, 28, of Pasco, died in a farming accident July 26 in Pasco.

He was born in San Felipe Lachillo, Oaxaca, Mexico, and lived four years in the Tri-City area.

He was a agriculture laborer.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis M. Baird

Phyllis Marilyn Baird, 82, of Pasco, died July 30 at Avalon Healthcare in Pasco.

She was born in Shepherd, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2003.

She was a retired cosmetology instructor at Everett Community College.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert E. Harper Jr.

Robert Earl Harper Jr., 68, of Kennewick, died July 30 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in St. George, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area for 23 years.

He served in the National Guard and was a retired truck driver.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.