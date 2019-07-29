Tri-City Herald death notices for July 30

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Joshua D. Lovejoy

Joshua Daniel Lovejoy, 17, of Pasco, died July 21 in Pasco.

He was born in Leesburg, Fla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 16 years.

He was a student.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jesus Gonzalez Bautista

Jesus Gonzalez Bautista, 10-year-old son of Trinidad Bautista Lopez and Sergio Gavino Gonzalez of Prosser, died July 25 in Prosser.

He was born in Hillsboro, Ore., and lived in Prosser for one year.

He was a student in the Prosser School District.

Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Heidy Gonzalez Bautista

Heidy Gonzalez Bautista, 7-year-old daughter of Trinidad Bautista Lopez and Sergio Gavino Gonzalez of Prosser, died July 25 in Prosser.

She was born in Newberg, Ore., and lived in Prosser for one year.

She was a student in the Prosser School District.

Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Kim Duncan

Kim Duncan, 62, of Richland, died July 27 in Kennewick.

He was born in Glendale, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for more than 40 years.

He was a retired water quality coordinator for the city of Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara J. Meares

Barbara Jene Meares, 79, died July 26 at home in Richland.

She was born in Big Timber, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1943.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eddie R. Kauer

Eddie Ray Kauer, 88, of Kennewick, died July 27 in Kennewick.

He was born in Mundan, Kan., and lived in Kennewick for 64 years.

He was a retired mechanic at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charley Hirai

Charley Hirai, 97, of Richland, died July 25 in Richland.

He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.

He was a retired farmer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Fern G. Williams

Fern Gladys Williams, 93, of Goldendale, died July 25 in Goldendale.

She was born in Bethune, Colo., and was a longtime Goldendale resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Cynthia K. Petersen

Cynthia K. Petersen, 65, of Kennewick, died June 24 at Life Care Center in Kennewick.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area since 2015.

She was a retired sales person at Verizon.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia R. Watts

Patricia R. Watts, 89, of Kennewick, died July 28 in Kennewick.

She was born in Longdale, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1974.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Christa H. Sasser

Christa Hilda Sasser, 72, of Kennewick, died July 29 in Kennewick.

She was born in Heidelberg, Germany, and lived in Kennewick for 53 years.

She was a Realtor, real estate broker and the owner of Distinctive Properties.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Judith L. Herfurth

Judith Louis Herfurth, 70, of Richland, died July 28 at home in Richland.

She was born in Columbus, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for eight months.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.