Tri-City Herald death notices for July 27

Wilford D. Willard

Wilford Dale Willard, 86, of Richland, died July 20 at Leslie Canyon Adult Family Home in Richland.

He was born in North Dakota and lived in Richland for three years.

He was a retired chiropractor.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly M. Alford

Beverly Maxine Alford, 91, of Pasco, died July 11 at her Pasco home.

She was born in Yakima and had lived in Pasco for 66 years. She was a homemaker.

Neptune Society is in charge of the arrangements.

Dale C. Clark

Dale Causey Clark, 87, of Kennewick, died July 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Douglas, Ariz., and lived in Kennewick for 47 years.

He was a retired chiropractor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leonard ‘Lee’ Price

Leonard Eugene “Lee” Price, 78, of Kennewick, died July 25 at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Walla Walla.

He was born in Eden County, Ohio, and lived in Tri-Cities since 1980.

He was an auto mechanic.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.