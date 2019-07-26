Death notices for July 26

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Nancy K. Vannice

Nancy Katherine Vannice, 90, of Kennewick, died July 23 at The Squires Residence, Assisted Living, in Kennewick.

She was born in Garber, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1953.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dolores P. Gentry

Dolores Patricia Gentry, 84, died July 22 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and lived four years in Kennewick.

She was a laundry presser.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra L. Roberts

Sandra Lynn Roberts, 52, of Kennewick, died July 23 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Walla Walla, and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.

She was a hospital registrar.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly M. Alford

Beverly Maxine Alford, 81, died July 11 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Yakima, and lived in Pasco for nine years.

She was a homemaker.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan I. Dobbs-Bowen

Susan I. Dobbs-Bowen, 99, of Pasco, died July 17 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in King, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 11 years.

She was a retired nurse.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Angel Perez Velasquez

Angel Perez Velasquez, 60, of Pasco, died July 21 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He was born in Tacana, San Marcos, Guatemala, and lived in the Tri-City area for three months.

He was a laborer in construction.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Antonio I. Rizzuto

Antonio Irven Rizzuto, 59, of Prosser, died July 23 at home in Prosser.

He was born in Pasco, and lived many years in the Tri-City area.

He was a retired journeyman carpenter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.