Death Notices
Death notices for July 25
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Karen E. Lindholm
Karen Elaine Lindholm, 64, of Kennewick, died July 19 in Kennewick.
She was born in Colfax and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.
She was a retired special education teacher for Kennewick public schools.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles E. F. Alden
Charles Edwin Forrest Alden, 75, of Kennewick, died July 23 in Kennewick.
He was born in Okmulgee, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for 70 years.
He was a retired attorney.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary J. Auckland
Mary Jo Auckland, 82, of West Richland, died July 24 in West Richland.
She was born in Hayesville, N.C., and lived in the Tri-City area for 38 years.
She was a retired administrator at Fluor Hanford.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lareta ‘Reta’ Shaffner
Lareta “Reta” Shaffner, 85, of Richland, died July 24 in Richland.
She was born in Lathrop, Mo., and lived in Richland since 1945.
She was a retired secretary at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments