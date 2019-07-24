Death notices for July 25

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Karen E. Lindholm

Karen Elaine Lindholm, 64, of Kennewick, died July 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Colfax and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.

She was a retired special education teacher for Kennewick public schools.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles E. F. Alden

Charles Edwin Forrest Alden, 75, of Kennewick, died July 23 in Kennewick.

He was born in Okmulgee, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for 70 years.

He was a retired attorney.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary J. Auckland

Mary Jo Auckland, 82, of West Richland, died July 24 in West Richland.

She was born in Hayesville, N.C., and lived in the Tri-City area for 38 years.

She was a retired administrator at Fluor Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lareta ‘Reta’ Shaffner

Lareta “Reta” Shaffner, 85, of Richland, died July 24 in Richland.

She was born in Lathrop, Mo., and lived in Richland since 1945.

She was a retired secretary at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.