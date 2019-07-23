Death notices for July 24

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Juanita L. Anderson

Juanita L. Anderson, 98, of Richland, died July 21 at Bonaventure of the Tri-Cities in Richland.

She was born in Endicott and lived in the Tri-City area since 1935.

She was a retired secretary at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles D. Garver

Charles Delbert Garver, 93, of Kennewick, died July 20 at Richland Rehabilitation Center in Richland.

He was born in Portis, Kan., and lived in Kennewick for 25 years.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired optician.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth V. Brannin

Ruth Virginia Brannin, 98, of Richland, died July 20 at Parkside Adult Home in West Richland.

She was born in Harrisville, W. Va., and lived in the Tri-City area for 11 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jay D. McIntosh

Jay Duncan McIntosh, 98, of Beaverton, Ore., died June 29 in Tigard, Ore.

He was born in Clarkston and lived in Richland from 1946 until 1972.

He was a retired chemist and manager for Purex.

Pegg, Paxson & Springer Funeral Chapel, Beaverton, is in charge of arrangements.

Diana Nanez

Diana Nanez, 66, of Grandview, died July 22 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

She was a warehouse worker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jesus Mendoza Zapien

Jesus Mendoza Zapien, 79, of Kennewick, died July 22 in Richland.

He was born in Coalcoman, Mexico, and lived in Kennewick for 13 years.

He was a retired laborer for Lamb Weston.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lucille A. Reiland

Lucille Adell Reiland, 86, of Kennewick, died July 22 in Richland.

She was born in Riverside, Wis., and lived in Kennewick for 52 years.

She was a retired dietary technician for the Royal Columbian in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Edith A. McQuoid

Edith Arlene McQuoid, 94, of Kennewick, died July 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Freeland, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area for 16 years.

She was a retired nurse in San Diego.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy P. Walker

Peggy Pauline Walker, 78, of Kennewick, died July 22 in Richland.

She was born in Tonasket and lived in Kennewick for 50 years.

She was a retired court clerk for Benton and Franklin counties.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Brooklynn B. Boles

Brooklynn Bree Boles, infant daughter of Savannah and Josh Boles of Pasco, died July 21 at Trios Health in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.