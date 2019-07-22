Death notices for July 23

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Elaine Boday

Elaine Boday, 87, of Pasco, died July 20 in Kennewick.

She was born in Monowi, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1949.

She was a retired beautician.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John M. Lindblad

John Martin Lindblad, 84, of Kennewick, died July 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Lexington, Mo., and lived in Kennewick for 49 years.

He worked for Bergman Luggage and was the manager of Hole in One Donuts.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Salvador Cosio-Castellanos

Salvador Cosio-Castellanos, 76, of Pasco, died July 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 29 years.

He was a retired laborer in agriculture.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Quentin G. Seidel

Quentin Gregory Seidel, 87, of Richland, died July 12 in Richland.

He was born in Morrowville, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1955.

He was a retired shift operations supervisor at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Lenah D. Stewart

Lenah Diane Stewart, 80, of Zillah, died July 20 in Zillah.

She was born in Lima, Ohio, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a medical billing clerk.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ricardo Ramirez-Esteban

Ricardo Ramirez-Esteban, 18, of Pasco, died July 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in La Guadalupe, Guerrero, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for seven months.

He was a laborer in agriculture.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Arland S. Robertson

Arland Stanley Robertson, 89, died July 20 at home in Burbank.

He was born in Bottineau, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1945.

He was a retired crane operator in construction.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

George Ramos

George Ramos, 73, of Richland, died July 20 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Richland resident.

He was a retired millwright.

Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Colleen A. Timney

Colleen A. Timney, 61, of Richland, died July 16 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Brattleboro, Vt., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was a radiation technician at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Brian Pitman

Brian Pitman, 49, of Richland, died July 19 at home in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a self-employed landscaper.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon K. Sorick

Sharon Kaye Sorick, 79, of Kennewick, died July 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Sheridan, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 73 years.

She was a retired computer technician for Computer Land.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles E. Bruce

Charles Edward Bruce, 78, died July 21 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Rome, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for more than 20 years.

He was a retired hardwood floor installer.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.