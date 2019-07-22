Death Notices
Death notices for July 23
Elaine Boday
Elaine Boday, 87, of Pasco, died July 20 in Kennewick.
She was born in Monowi, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1949.
She was a retired beautician.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
John M. Lindblad
John Martin Lindblad, 84, of Kennewick, died July 20 in Kennewick.
He was born in Lexington, Mo., and lived in Kennewick for 49 years.
He worked for Bergman Luggage and was the manager of Hole in One Donuts.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Salvador Cosio-Castellanos
Salvador Cosio-Castellanos, 76, of Pasco, died July 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 29 years.
He was a retired laborer in agriculture.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Quentin G. Seidel
Quentin Gregory Seidel, 87, of Richland, died July 12 in Richland.
He was born in Morrowville, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1955.
He was a retired shift operations supervisor at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Lenah D. Stewart
Lenah Diane Stewart, 80, of Zillah, died July 20 in Zillah.
She was born in Lima, Ohio, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a medical billing clerk.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Ricardo Ramirez-Esteban
Ricardo Ramirez-Esteban, 18, of Pasco, died July 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in La Guadalupe, Guerrero, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for seven months.
He was a laborer in agriculture.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Arland S. Robertson
Arland Stanley Robertson, 89, died July 20 at home in Burbank.
He was born in Bottineau, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1945.
He was a retired crane operator in construction.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
George Ramos
George Ramos, 73, of Richland, died July 20 in Richland.
He was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Richland resident.
He was a retired millwright.
Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Colleen A. Timney
Colleen A. Timney, 61, of Richland, died July 16 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Brattleboro, Vt., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.
She was a radiation technician at Hanford.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Brian Pitman
Brian Pitman, 49, of Richland, died July 19 at home in Richland.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a self-employed landscaper.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon K. Sorick
Sharon Kaye Sorick, 79, of Kennewick, died July 17 in Kennewick.
She was born in Sheridan, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 73 years.
She was a retired computer technician for Computer Land.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles E. Bruce
Charles Edward Bruce, 78, died July 21 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Rome, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for more than 20 years.
He was a retired hardwood floor installer.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
