Death notices for July 20

Shirley M. Swofford

Shirley M. Swofford, 89, of Sunnyside, died July 17 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Yakima and was a longtime Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Lori A. Thoren

Lori Ann Thoren, 58, of Benton City, died July 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Milwaukee and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a retired laborer with Local No. 348.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Walloch

Richard Walloch, 95, of Richland, died July 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Tomahawk, Wisc., and lived in Poway, Calif., before moving to Richland four months ago.

He was a retired Navy commander and car salesman.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia R. Todd

Virginia Rose Todd, 85, of Kennewick, died July 18 in Kennewick.

She was born in Westville, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 66 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rande L. Schuck

Rande Lee Schuck, 73, of Kennewick, died July 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Astoria, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for two years.

He was a retired construction worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John J. Peltier

John Joseph Peltier, 91, of Kennewick, died July 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.

He was a retired electrical substation operator.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Vicenta DeLeon

Vicenta DeLeon, 73, of Pasco, died July 18 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wapato and lived in Pasco for 47 years.

She retired from administration work at Hanford.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.