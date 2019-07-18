Death Notices
Death notices for July 19
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Dorothy F. Bruner
Dorothy F. Bruner, 86, died July 16 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Duke, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1994.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley M. Swoffard
Shirley M. Swoffard, 89, of Sunnyside, died July 17 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Yakima, and was a longtime Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Franklin B. Sharkey Jr.
Franklin Barney Sharkey Jr., 60, of Kennewick, died July 17 in Kennewick.
He was born in Longview, and lived in Kennewick for 35 years.
He was a retired owner and operator for Allied Trucking.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments