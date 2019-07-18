Death notices for July 19

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Dorothy F. Bruner

Dorothy F. Bruner, 86, died July 16 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Duke, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1994.

She was a homemaker.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley M. Swoffard

Shirley M. Swoffard, 89, of Sunnyside, died July 17 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Yakima, and was a longtime Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Franklin B. Sharkey Jr.

Franklin Barney Sharkey Jr., 60, of Kennewick, died July 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Longview, and lived in Kennewick for 35 years.

He was a retired owner and operator for Allied Trucking.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.