Death Notices
Death notices for July 18
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Holly J. Davis
Holly Jean Davis, 66, of Kennewick, died July 13 in Kennewick.
She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.
She was a retired caregiver.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ross M. Rice
Ross Mark Rice, 50, of Richland, died July 15 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kennewick and lived in Richland for 40 years.
He was an accountant for Insight Accounting Solutions.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Frank R. Petkevicius
Frank R. Petkevicius, 84, of Kennewick, died July 16 in Richland.
He was born in Kaunas, Lithuania, and lived in Kennewick for 45 years.
He retired from work in marketing at Hanford.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lois E. Russell
Lois Elaine Russell, 91, of Richland, died July 16 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Pullman, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for two years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments