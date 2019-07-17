Death notices for July 18

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Holly J. Davis

Holly Jean Davis, 66, of Kennewick, died July 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

She was a retired caregiver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ross M. Rice

Ross Mark Rice, 50, of Richland, died July 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in Richland for 40 years.

He was an accountant for Insight Accounting Solutions.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Frank R. Petkevicius

Frank R. Petkevicius, 84, of Kennewick, died July 16 in Richland.

He was born in Kaunas, Lithuania, and lived in Kennewick for 45 years.

He retired from work in marketing at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lois E. Russell

Lois Elaine Russell, 91, of Richland, died July 16 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Pullman, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for two years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.