Death notices for July 17

Vicki L. Stafford

Vicki Lynn Stafford, 67, of Pasco, died July 2 in Pasco.

She was born in Sunnyside, and lived in Pasco for more than 20 years.

She was a retired tutor.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Buckendorf

Robert James Buckendorf, 83, of Kennewick, died July 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.

He was a retired self-employed roofer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry R. Hodge

Jerry R. Hodge, 80, of Kennewick, died July 13 at Vineyards Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

He was born in Colfax, and lived in Kennewick for 10 years.

He was a retired crane operator.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eleanor L. DeRosa

Eleanor Louise DeRosa, 88, of Kennewick, died July 14 in Kennewick.

She was born in Morgantown, W. Va., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1941.

She was a retired executive assistant.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Janice K. Schweiger

Janice Kay Schweiger, 80, of Kennewick, died July 14 in Kennewick.

She was born in Colfax, and lived in Kennewick for 43 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret R. Smith

Margaret Roberta Smith, 74, of Kennewick, died July 10 at The Rose Cottage in Kennewick.

She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Andrew S. Williamson

Andrew Sinclair Williamson, 50, of Burbank, died July 14 in Burbank.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.

He was a groundskeeper.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Engebretson

Barbara A. Engebretson, 77, died July 15 at home in Richland.

She was born in Lusk, Wyo., and lived in Richland for 76 years.

She was a retired timekeeper at Lamb Weston, now ConAgra.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John A. Pierce

John Alan Pierce, 69, of Richland, died July 9 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Richland, and lived in Richland for 28 years.

He was a retired log scaler for Pacific Rim Log Scaling and Grading Bureau.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.