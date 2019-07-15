Death notices for July 16

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Prudencio Q. Briones

Prudencio Q. Briones, 98, of Pasco, died July 12 in Pasco.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and lived in Pasco for 41 years.

He was a retired custodian at Hanford.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Salome Patino Sr.

Salome Patino Sr., 57, of Yakima, died July 10 in Yakima.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a longtime Valley resident.

He was a cook.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jacob L. Roskelley

Jacob Lee Roskelley, 34, of Pasco, died July 11 in Pasco.

He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for one year.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis R. Bland

Dennis Royal Bland, 58, died July 12 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.

He was a pipefitter in construction.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Vernon W. Weisser

Vernon Weston Weisser, 90, of Kennewick, died July 13 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Marlin, and lived in Connell for 66 years before moving to Kennewick four months ago.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corp., and was a retired postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eva M. French

Eva Miriam French, 91, of Richland, died July 15 in Richland.

She was born in Greeley, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 75 years.

She was the retired owner of Ray French Orchards.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Annette R. Eisele

Annette Rea Eisele, 58, died July 13 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Everett, and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.

She was a graphic artist.

ezCremate.com, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.