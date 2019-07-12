Death Notices
Death notices for July 13
Jack A. Nobbs
Jack Allen Nobbs, 71, of Kennewick, died July 9 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
He was born in Jamestown, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area for 19 years.
He was a retired nuclear engineer at Hanford.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jose F. Munoz
Jose F. Munoz, 74, of Grandview, died July 10 in Richland.
He was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a retired farm laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald “Jerry” Simiele
Gerald “Jerry” Simiele, 59, of Richland, died July 6 in Richland.
He was born in Rome, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area for 19 years.
He was a retired nuclear engineer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty J. Swenson
Betty Jo Swenson, 79, of Kennewick, died July 12 at Callaway Gardens in Kennewick.
She was born in Enid, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.
She was a retired postal employee for the United States Postal Service.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald R. Allen
Donald R. Allen, 73, of Pasco, died July 12 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Linden, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
He was a retired manager at Battelle.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
