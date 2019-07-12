Death notices for July 13

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Jack A. Nobbs

Jack Allen Nobbs, 71, of Kennewick, died July 9 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

He was born in Jamestown, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area for 19 years.

He was a retired nuclear engineer at Hanford.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose F. Munoz

Jose F. Munoz, 74, of Grandview, died July 10 in Richland.

He was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald “Jerry” Simiele

Gerald “Jerry” Simiele, 59, of Richland, died July 6 in Richland.

He was born in Rome, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area for 19 years.

He was a retired nuclear engineer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty J. Swenson

Betty Jo Swenson, 79, of Kennewick, died July 12 at Callaway Gardens in Kennewick.

She was born in Enid, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.

She was a retired postal employee for the United States Postal Service.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald R. Allen

Donald R. Allen, 73, of Pasco, died July 12 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Linden, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.

He was a retired manager at Battelle.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.