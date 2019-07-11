Death Notices
Death notices for July 12
Jesus Rodriguez Campos
Jesus Rodriguez Campos, 69, of Pasco, died July 10 in Pasco.
He was born in Aquila, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 30 years.
He was a retired cardboard bailer for Tyson Foods.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Nikolay G. Gorinchoy
Nikolay G. Gorinchoy, 65, of Richland, died July 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Ungheni, Moldova, and lived in Richland for 21 years.
He was a retired welder for Green Brier.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
