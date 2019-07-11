Death notices for July 12

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Jesus Rodriguez Campos

Jesus Rodriguez Campos, 69, of Pasco, died July 10 in Pasco.

He was born in Aquila, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 30 years.

He was a retired cardboard bailer for Tyson Foods.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Nikolay G. Gorinchoy

Nikolay G. Gorinchoy, 65, of Richland, died July 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Ungheni, Moldova, and lived in Richland for 21 years.

He was a retired welder for Green Brier.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.