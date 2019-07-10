Death notices for July 11

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Rosa Davidson Anthony

Rosa Davidson Anthony, 95, of Pasco, died July 9 in Pasco.

She was born in Le Flore, Okla., and lived in Pasco for 65 years.

She was a retired file clerk for Rockwell Hanford.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Robbie C. Hutchings

Robbie Charles Hutchings, 76, died June 30 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 23 years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Beatrice ‘Bea’ Trevino-Aniban

Beatrice “Bea” Trevino-Aniban, 55, of Kaneohe, Hawaii, died June 29 in Kaneohe.

She was born in Mount Vernon, and was a former longtime Grandview resident.

She was an assistant health coordinator.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathie L. Mounce

Kathie Lee Mounce, 67, of Richland, died July 10 in Kennewick.

She was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and lived in Richland for 42 years.

She was a retired administrative assistant at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles ‘Buddy’ Rhodes

Charles “Buddy” Rhodes, 83, of Colville, died July 6 in Colville.

He was born in Springton, W. Va., and lived in Kennewick for two months.

He was a retired machine shop worker at Sandvik Special Metals.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.