Death Notices

Death notices for July 10

By Tri-City Herald staff

Susanna J. Lack

Susanna Jo Lack, 79, of Cedar City, Utah, died July 6 at Cedar City Health and Rehab.

She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and lived in West Richland for one year before moving to Utah.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon J. Stewart

Sharon Jeanette Stewart, 78, of Pasco, died July 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Cascade, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for 12 years.

She was a camp host for Washington state parks.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

