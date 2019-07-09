Death Notices
Death notices for July 10
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Up Next
Susanna J. Lack
Susanna Jo Lack, 79, of Cedar City, Utah, died July 6 at Cedar City Health and Rehab.
She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and lived in West Richland for one year before moving to Utah.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon J. Stewart
Sharon Jeanette Stewart, 78, of Pasco, died July 9 in Kennewick.
She was born in Cascade, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for 12 years.
She was a camp host for Washington state parks.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments