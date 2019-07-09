Death notices for July 10

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Susanna J. Lack

Susanna Jo Lack, 79, of Cedar City, Utah, died July 6 at Cedar City Health and Rehab.

She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and lived in West Richland for one year before moving to Utah.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon J. Stewart

Sharon Jeanette Stewart, 78, of Pasco, died July 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Cascade, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for 12 years.

She was a camp host for Washington state parks.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.