Death notices for July 9

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Larry C. Thompson

Larry C. Thompson, 80, of Kennewick, died July 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Twin Creek, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.

He was a retired heavy highway construction Teamster.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Esteban Mata

Esteban Mata, 37, of Kennewick, died July 3 in Richland.

He was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Aristeo N. Saldana

Aristeo Nicolas Saldana, 85, of Mesa, died July 4 in Richland.

He was born in Las Canas, Guanajuato, Mexico, and lived in Eltopia for 24 years.

He was a retired laborer in agriculture.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Francisco J. Andaverde

Francisco J. Andaverde, 56, of Sunnyside, died July 5 in Spokane.

He was born in Prosser and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired laborer in construction.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Vincent M. Hovley

Vincent Michael Hovley, 69, of Richland, died July 5 in Richland.

He was born in Simi, Calif., and lived four months in the Tri-City area.

He was an artist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald C. Miller

Donald Clinton Miller, 66, of Pasco, died July 2 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in South Korea and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.

He was a truck driver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joanne J. Killand

Joanne J. Killand, 88, of Richland, died July 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Iowa and lived in the Tri-City area for 70 years.

She was a retired Hanford site clerk.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul Miles

Paul Miles, 72, of Kennewick, died July 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in Caldwell, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1992.

He was a retired construction manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.