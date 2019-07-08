Death Notices
Death notices for July 9
Larry C. Thompson
Larry C. Thompson, 80, of Kennewick, died July 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Twin Creek, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.
He was a retired heavy highway construction Teamster.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Esteban Mata
Esteban Mata, 37, of Kennewick, died July 3 in Richland.
He was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Aristeo N. Saldana
Aristeo Nicolas Saldana, 85, of Mesa, died July 4 in Richland.
He was born in Las Canas, Guanajuato, Mexico, and lived in Eltopia for 24 years.
He was a retired laborer in agriculture.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Francisco J. Andaverde
Francisco J. Andaverde, 56, of Sunnyside, died July 5 in Spokane.
He was born in Prosser and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
He was a retired laborer in construction.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Vincent M. Hovley
Vincent Michael Hovley, 69, of Richland, died July 5 in Richland.
He was born in Simi, Calif., and lived four months in the Tri-City area.
He was an artist.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald C. Miller
Donald Clinton Miller, 66, of Pasco, died July 2 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in South Korea and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
He was a truck driver.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Joanne J. Killand
Joanne J. Killand, 88, of Richland, died July 7 in Kennewick.
She was born in Iowa and lived in the Tri-City area for 70 years.
She was a retired Hanford site clerk.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Miles
Paul Miles, 72, of Kennewick, died July 3 in Kennewick.
He was born in Caldwell, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1992.
He was a retired construction manager.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
