Death notices for July 4

Kim H. Stock

Kim H. Stock, 76, of Richland, died June 20 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Miami, Fla., and lived in Richland for 18 years.

She was a retired business owner and dance director.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Ray Beasley

Ray Beasley, 63, of Richland, died June 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Toppenish and lived in the Tri-City area for 41 years.

He was a Rad Con supervisor for CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Hector C. Cisneros Sr.

Hector C. Cisneros Sr., 70, of Kennewick, died July 2 in Kennewick.

He was born in Monte Alto, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He retired from work in irrigation.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

David A. Nelson

David Albert Nelson, 78, of Richland, died July 2 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

He was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1977.

He was a retired research chemist at Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.