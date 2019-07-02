Death Notices
Death notices for July 3
Richard E. Sloot
Richard Edwin Sloot, 85, of Kennewick, died July 1 in Kennewick.
He was born in Grangeville, Idaho, and lived in the Kennewick area for 59 years.
He was a retired forklift operator for Welch’s Foods.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen J. Chandler
Stephen Jeffrey Chandler, 70, of Kennewick, died July 1 in Kennewick.
He was born in Ft. Benning, Ga., and lived in Kennewick for 17 years.
He was a retired real estate broker for Remax.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
John L. Cox
John Larry Cox, 80, of Kennewick, died June 30 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for many years.
He was a retired custodian for the Kennewick School District.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
