Death notices for July 3

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Richard E. Sloot

Richard Edwin Sloot, 85, of Kennewick, died July 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Grangeville, Idaho, and lived in the Kennewick area for 59 years.

He was a retired forklift operator for Welch’s Foods.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen J. Chandler

Stephen Jeffrey Chandler, 70, of Kennewick, died July 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Ft. Benning, Ga., and lived in Kennewick for 17 years.

He was a retired real estate broker for Remax.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John L. Cox

John Larry Cox, 80, of Kennewick, died June 30 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for many years.

He was a retired custodian for the Kennewick School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.