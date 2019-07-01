Death notices for July 2

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Patricia Eagan

Patricia Eagan, 54, of Richland, died June 28 in Richland.

She was born in Cortez, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy L. Blankenship

Dorothy L. Blankenship, 90, of Sunnyside, died June 30 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Gregory, S.D., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael-Anthony Ikaika Zhu

Michael-Anthony Ikzika Zhu, 23, of Kennewick, died June 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Oahu, Hawaii, and lived in Kennewick for 22 years.

He was a student.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Totten

Raymond Totten, 93, of Richland, died June 28 at Life Care Center of Kennewick.

He was born in Lansing, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1992.

He was a retired minister in Southern California.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne D. Killand

Wayne D. Killand, 89, of Richland, died June 28 in Richland.

He was born in Iowa and lived in the Tri-City area for more than 70 years.

He was a retired Hanford site radiological control manager.

Einan’s Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

David B. Kunkler

David Bryant Kunkler, 83, of Richland, died June 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Muskogee, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1948.

He was a retired rigger.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Leonard ‘Len’ Lust

Leonard “Len” Lust, 92, of Folsom, Calif., died June 25 in Folsom.

He was born in Kalispell, Mont., and lived in Richland since 1956 until moving to Folsom on June 22..

He retired as a analytical chemist and from waste management at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.