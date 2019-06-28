Death notices for June 29

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Shirley V. DeWeber

Shirley V. DeWeber, 92, of Thornton, Colo., died June 27 in Thornton.

She was born in Fort Dix, N.J., and lived in Pasco for 43 years before moving to Thornton.

She was a homemaker.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Patsy S. Green

Patsy Sue Green, 66, of Kennewick, died June 16 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Richland, and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She retired from work in retail for Lowe’s.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Alice L. Williams

Alice Louise Williams, 85, of Richland, died June 28 in Richland.

She was born in Hague, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 71 years.

She was a retired clerk for Kennewick Primary Clinic.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley E. Gunter

Shirley Elaine Gunter, 68, of Richland, died June 25 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

She was born in Tacoma, and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Louise Jorben-Noah

Louise Jorben-Noah, 69, of Pasco, died June 25 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in the Marshall Islands, and lived in the Tri-City area for eight months.

She was a hospital cook.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.