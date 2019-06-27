Death notices for June 28

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Greg E. Cullison

Greg Edward Cullison, 72, of Pasco, died June 26 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Marysville, Calif., and was a former Valley resident before moving to Pasco.

He was a supervisor in security.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Magdalene L. Allan

Magdalene Lea Allan, 98, of Pasco, died June 26 in Richland.

She was born in Dickinson, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 65 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

June R. Selthofer

June R. Selthofer, 94, of Richland, died June 26 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Milwaukee, Wisc., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 13 years.

She was a retired human resource representative for Boeing.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. (Riggs) Smith

Mary E. (Riggs) Smith, 82, of Kennewick, died June 26 in Richland.

She was born in Cove City, N.C., and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.

She was a retired nurse.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael R. Barber

Michael Roy Barber, 54, of Richland, died June 26 at home in Richland.

He was born in Arkansas City, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.

He was a retired woodworker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.