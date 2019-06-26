Death notices for June 27

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Francisco M. DeLeon

Francisco M. DeLeon, 86, of Grandview, died June 24 in Prosser.

He was born in San Luis, Potosi, Mexico, and was a longtime Valley resident.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Lilburne D. Tuttle

Lilburne Dale Tuttle, 75, of Richland, died June 24 in Richland.

She was born in Dallas, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.

She was a retired paraprofessional.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dewey Weaver

Dewey Weaver, 78, of Burbank, died June 24 in Richland.

He was born in Longview, and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.

He was a maintenance mechanic for Iowa Beef Processors.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen E. Mayberry

Helen Elizabeth Mayberry, 96, of Marysville, died June 20 at The Cottages at Marysville.

She was born in West Grove, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area from 1944 until 2012.

She was a retired registered nurse at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Golob

Barbara Golob, 85, of Sunnyside, died June 25 in Yakima.

She was born in Bellevue, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara ‘Jean’ J. Roblyer

Barbara “Jean” Jeanette Roblyer, 74, died June 24 at home in Richland.





She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1967.

She was a retired teacher for the Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Bryce L. Twitty Jr.

Bryce Linton Twitty Jr., 89, of Richland, died June 25 at Bonaventure of Tri-Cities in Richland.

He was born in Dallas, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1979.

He was a retired nuclear engineer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

LuDene H. Green

LuDene H. Green, 92, of Kennewick, died June 26 in Kennewick.

She was born in Hazelton, Idaho, and lived in the Kennewick area for 50 years.

She was a retired waitress at a pancake house.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Florence P. Blosser

Florence P. Blosser, 85, of Sunnyside, died June 26 in Yakima.

She was born in Ogden, Utah, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

She was a retired teacher.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Edward D. Johnson

Edward Dean Johnson, 81, of Pasco, died June 25 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in Pasco for 53 years.

He was a retired police officer for the Pasco Police Department.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.