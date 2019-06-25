Death notices for June 26

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Mary K. Williams-Kilbury

Mary Katherine Williams-Kilbury, 95, of Kennewick, died June 21 at Hawthorne Court Retirement Center in Kennewick.

She was born in Bloomington, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1970.

She was a retired secretary in the aerospace industry.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Leo H. Munson

Leo Herbert Munson, 89, of Richland, died June 12 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Grand Island, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1954.

He was a retired certified health physicist for Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Estefania O. Guerrero

Estefania O. Guerrero, 62, died June 21 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Apatzingan, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 34 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Celia M. Robertson

Celia M. Robertson, 74, died June 21 at home in Richland.

She was born in Douglas, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 30 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Frederick J. Thiel Jr.

Frederick James Thiel Jr., 92, of Richland, died June 22 in Kennewick.

He was born in Boston, Mass., and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.

He was a retired conductor for Burlington Northern Railroad.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leon B. Hamlin

Leon B. Hamlin, 80, died June 23 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Independence, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 60 years.

He was a retired senior chemical technologist for Westinghouse at Hanford.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Frank R. Baker

Frank R. Baker, 81, of Kennewick, died June 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane, and lived in the Tri-Cities since the mid 1940s.

He was a retired installer for General Telephone.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kellee Hutchinson-Hinkley

Kellee Hutchinson-Hinkley, 39, died June 23 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland, and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a caregiver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John ‘Roger’ Swigart

John “Roger” Swigart, 59, of Pasco, died June 16 in Bickleton.

He was born in Yakima, and lived many years in Sunnyside before moving to Pasco.

He was the owner of JR Swigart Roofing.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Judy K. Petragallo

Judy Kay Petragallo, 73, of Pasco, died June 24 in Richland.

She was born in Burns, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1973.

She was a retired manager for the Washington state Liquor Control Board.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.