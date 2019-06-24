Death notices for June 25

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

David Lettrick

David Lettrick, 52, of Richland, died June 18 in Richland.

He was born in Kehosha, Wisc., and lived in Richland for 32 years.

He was a retired roofer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Feliciana Tijerina

Feliciana Tijerina, 96, of Pasco, died June 21 in Pasco.

She was born in Nixon, Texas, and was a longtime Valley resident.

She was retired agriculture laborer and a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles E. Slater

Charles E. Slater, 64, of Pasco, died June 17 in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco, and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired machinist lineman for Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Walter S. Sexton

Walter Scott Sexton, 57, of Mabton, died June 23 in Mabton.

He was born in Wenatchee, and was a longtime Valley resident.

He was a teacher.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Joe Baan

Joe Baan, 98, of Kennewick, died June 22 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Mobile, Ala., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 75 years.

He was a retired telephone repairman.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Timmy R. Rice

Timmy Ray Rice, 64, of Kennewick, died June 22 in Spokane.

He was born in Kennewick, and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired warehouse manager for Lamb Weston.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel A. O’Toole

Daniel A. O’Toole, 86, of Richland, died June 22 in Richland.

He was born in Drewsey, Ore., and lived in Richland for 47 years.

He was a retired branch manager for the Department of Energy.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Suzanne Q. Kelly-Dyer

Suzanne Q. Kelly-Dyer, 59, of West Richland, died June 21 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Astoria, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1980.

She was the retired co-owner of Sundance Aviation, supplier of aircraft and pilot services.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Shelly D. Urlacher

Shelly Dee Urlacher, 56, of Kennewick, died June 23 in Kennewick.

She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 38 years.

She was a cosmetologist in Richland.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Clarence Rollinger

Clarence Rollinger, 94, of Sunnyside, died June 24 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a retired dairyman.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.