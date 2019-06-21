Death notices for June 22

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Mark W. Steele

Mark William Steele, 64, of Richland, died June 18, in West Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifetime resident of the Tri-Cities.

He was a retired typesetter and construction worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Bhupendra Shah

Bhupendra Shah, 72, of Richland, died June 19 at his Richland home.

He was born in Ahmedabad, India, and had lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1987.

He was a retired accountant in the financial industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ron W. Keller

Ron W. Keller, 87, of Las Vegas, Nev., died on June 12 in Boulder City, Nev.

He grew up in Kennewick before moving to Las Vegas.

He was a retired teacher and counselor at Fremont Junior High.

Palm Mortuary of Henderson, Nev., is in charge of arrangements.

Wendy J. Rieger

Wendy Joyce Rieger, 69, of Kennewick, died June 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Racine, Wisc., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 41 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Julianne M. Turner

Julianne Marie Turner, 72, of Kennewick, died June 20 in Kennewick.

She was born in Reno, Nev., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 41 years.

She was a retired teacher in the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Paula E. Villarreal

Paula Eva Villarreal, 54, of Pasco, died June 19 in Pasco.

She was born in Sunnyside, Wash., and had lived in Pasco for many years.

She was a restaurant and store manager.

Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory C. Barnes

Gregory C. Barnes, 60, of Kennewick, died June 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Madison, Wisc., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was a commodities broker with Eagle Eye Produce.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Bobby G. Holloway

Bobby G. Holloway, 78, of Kennewick, died June 19 at his Kennewick home.

He was born in Camp, Ark., and had lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1975.

He was a retired pipefitter in the construction industry.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.