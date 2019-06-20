Death Notices

Death notices for June 21

By Tri-City Herald staff

Lydia B. Moreno

Lydia B. Moreno, 64, of Grandview, died June 18 in Grandview.

She was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and was a longtime Valley resident.

She was a teacher’s aid.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Kaiden C. Dvorak

Kaiden Christopher Dvorak, 3-month-old son of Jolee and Justin Dvorak, of Richland, died June 12 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Richland.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Edith A. Carter

Edith Ann Carter, 80, of Oregon City, Ore., died June 19 in Prosser.

She was born in Baker City, Ore., and was a longtime Valley resident.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

