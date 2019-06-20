Death notices for June 21

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Lydia B. Moreno

Lydia B. Moreno, 64, of Grandview, died June 18 in Grandview.

She was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and was a longtime Valley resident.

She was a teacher’s aid.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Kaiden C. Dvorak

Kaiden Christopher Dvorak, 3-month-old son of Jolee and Justin Dvorak, of Richland, died June 12 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Richland.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Edith A. Carter

Edith Ann Carter, 80, of Oregon City, Ore., died June 19 in Prosser.

She was born in Baker City, Ore., and was a longtime Valley resident.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.