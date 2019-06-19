Death notices for June 20

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Pedro Contreras

Pedro Contreras, 66, of Pasco, died June 16 at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pasco.

He was born in Mexico and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tarren D. Wolf

Tarren Donavan Wolf, 22, died June 14 at home in Burbank.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.

He was a well driller.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol Roberts

Carol Roberts, 97, of Richland, died June 17 in Richland.

She was born in Tollerburg, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1943.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Colby Myers Prince

Colby Wayne Myers Prince, 21, of Pasco, died June 17 in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.

He was a barista for Dutch Bros.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

LuVerna E. Schwappe

LuVerna E. Schwappe, 95, of Kennewick, died June 18 in Kennewick.

She was born in Britton, S.D., and lived in Kennewick for 17 years.

She was a retired cook.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.