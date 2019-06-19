Death Notices
Death notices for June 20
Pedro Contreras
Pedro Contreras, 66, of Pasco, died June 16 at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pasco.
He was born in Mexico and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
He was a retired farm laborer.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Tarren D. Wolf
Tarren Donavan Wolf, 22, died June 14 at home in Burbank.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.
He was a well driller.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Carol Roberts
Carol Roberts, 97, of Richland, died June 17 in Richland.
She was born in Tollerburg, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1943.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Colby Myers Prince
Colby Wayne Myers Prince, 21, of Pasco, died June 17 in Richland.
He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.
He was a barista for Dutch Bros.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
LuVerna E. Schwappe
LuVerna E. Schwappe, 95, of Kennewick, died June 18 in Kennewick.
She was born in Britton, S.D., and lived in Kennewick for 17 years.
She was a retired cook.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
